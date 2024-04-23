Spring break travel trends of French-speaking Belgians: rising demand for sunny destinations

With the introduction of spring break for Belgian French-speaking students and recent changes in the school calendar, TUI reports a surge in travel demand compared to last year, particularly for sunny and exotic destinations.

The recent spell of poor weather has further motivated Belgians to seek sunny getaways, resulting in high occupancy rates for many destinations. Popular choices include Spain, Greece, and non-European destinations like Turkey, Tunisia, and Egypt. Early bookings are prevalent, but last-minute deals with discounts up to 50% are still available for destinations like Spain, Morocco, and Egypt. However, Greece, Turkey, and Tunisia are nearly fully booked.

Despite the allure of distant locales, 14% of TUI travellers opt for nearby destinations reachable by car, with France being the top choice. The average budget for air travel vacations has increased by 9% compared to last year, while the budget for road trips remains consistent. The typical duration for air or road trips is around 7 nights, whereas local getaways average around 4 nights.

The top destinations for air travel include Spain, Greece, Turkey, Tunisia, and Egypt, with regions like Antalya and Majorca being particularly popular. For road trips, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Slovenia are the top choices.