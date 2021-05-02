TAP Airbus A330-900 blocked in Bissau due to wingtip damage after collision with lamppost

A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-900 registered CS-TUH was blocked today (2 May) at Osvaldo Vieira airport in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, after hitting the tip of the wing on a lamppost when manoeuvring to park, an airport source told Lusa press agency.

According to a TAP spokesman, the plane operating flight TP9252 from Lisbon had landed on time in Bissau at 13:20 with 232 passengers on board and was taxiing when it hit the wing tip on a lamppost.

“The 232 passengers who were on board disembarked smoothly and their safety was never at stake,” said André de Serpa Soares to Lusa.

TAP is sending another plane and crews to transport passengers waiting for the return flight Bissau – Lisbon. The same plane will carry a maintenance team and the necessary material to repair the damage in the plane that suffered the incident.

TAP Air Portugal A330-900 damaged after hitting lamppost during taxi to parking at Bissau-Bissalanca Airport, Guinea-Bissau. https://t.co/D3eIkL9JQQ pic.twitter.com/liFdUYKMFQ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) May 2, 2021