TAP Airbus A330-900 blocked in Bissau due to wingtip damage after collision with lamppost

By
André Orban
-
0
139

A TAP Air Portugal Airbus A330-900 registered CS-TUH was blocked today (2 May) at Osvaldo Vieira airport in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, after hitting the tip of the wing on a lamppost when manoeuvring to park, an airport source told Lusa press agency.

According to a TAP spokesman, the plane operating flight TP9252 from Lisbon had landed on time in Bissau at 13:20 with 232 passengers on board and was taxiing when it hit the wing tip on a lamppost.

The 232 passengers who were on board disembarked smoothly and their safety was never at stake,” said André de Serpa Soares to Lusa.

TAP is sending another plane and crews to transport passengers waiting for the return flight Bissau – Lisbon. The same plane will carry a maintenance team and the necessary material to repair the damage in the plane that suffered the incident.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.