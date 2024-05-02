Portugal’s Judicial Police bust drug trafficking ring at Lisbon Airport and seized 780,000 doses of cocaine

Portugal’s PJ judicial police have made a significant breakthrough in combating drug trafficking at Lisbon airport with the arrest of five individuals in connection with Operation “Ghost Passengers”. The operation focused on intercepting drug trafficking through the airport, resulting in the seizure of 780,000 doses of cocaine.

In a daring move, the police arrested the suspects “in flagrante delicto” as they attempted to collect suitcases containing the illegal substances. Subsequent searches of their residences uncovered cash amounting to around €30,000, a prohibited firearm, and various incriminating documents.

The collaboration between the PJ’s national unit for combating drug trafficking and the PSP airport police was pivotal in the success of the operation. Investigators revealed that the detainees, armed with unused plane tickets, entered Lisbon airport intending to retrieve two suitcases laden with cocaine from the luggage belt, originating from a flight in Latin America.

The modus operandi of the traffickers involved exploiting scheduled flights by sending luggage packed with drugs without accompanying passengers having to check them in through standard procedures. Surveillance revealed that two of the detainees, under the supervision of the others, collected the suitcases and attempted to transport them outside the airport, where they were apprehended.

The five individuals, whose nationalities were not disclosed, range in age from 28 to 42. Their arrests underscore the growing challenges faced by trafficking networks, with increased scrutiny at sea prompting attempts to smuggle smaller quantities of drugs via air, a tactic that is also facing obstacles.

The arrests mark a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking, highlighting the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies in intercepting illegal activities and safeguarding communities from the harmful effects of drugs.