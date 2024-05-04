“Korean Air introduces direct flights connecting Seoul and Lisbon, enhancing travel convenience

Korean Air will launch scheduled charter flights between Seoul Incheon and Lisbon, Portugal, from September 11 to October 25. Operating three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the service will utilize Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

These direct flights aim to streamline travel between Northeast Asia and Lisbon, eliminating the need for transfers in neighbouring countries.

Lisbon’s blend of historical charm and modern attractions, including UNESCO World Heritage sites, makes it an attractive destination for leisure and cultural exploration. Travellers can easily immerse themselves in local culture, with highlights such as the Jeronimos Monastery and traditional tram rides.

Korean Air plans to extend the route into the winter season, offering convenient access to Portugal’s cultural riches.