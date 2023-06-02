Singapore Airlines extends unlimited complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi to all cabin classes

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will provide unlimited complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi access to all customers in all cabin classes starting from July 1, 2023. This enhanced Wi-Fi offering will be available on almost all SIA aircraft and routes.

Passengers will be able to stay connected, work online, and access social media even at 36,000 feet. To enjoy the service, customers can enter their KrisFlyer membership details during booking or check-in. Non-members can sign up for a free membership online or onboard.

Suites, First Class, Business Class, and PPS Club members will continue to have access to unlimited in-flight Wi-Fi. This move reflects SIA’s commitment to delivering an exceptional travel experience and keeping customers connected throughout their journey.