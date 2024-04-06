[Pics] After a 20-year hiatus, Singapore Airlines reconnects Belgium and Singapore with nonstop flights: Celebratory inaugural flight marks a milestone

After a hiatus of more than 20 years, Singapore Airlines (SIA) resumes nonstop flights between Brussels and Singapore, marking a significant milestone for both SIA and Brussels Airport.

The inaugural flight, SQ303 operated by Airbus A350-900 registered 9V-SJF, departed amidst a celebratory event attended by notable dignitaries including Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, Mr Lim Hong Huai, as well as Singapore Airlines Acting Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Mr Dai Hao Yu.

The new service not only enhances connectivity between Belgium and Singapore but also expands SIA’s European network to 13 gateways. Operated with the fuel-efficient Airbus A350-900, the four weekly flights promise passengers a premium travel experience across three cabin classes with 253 seats (42 seats in Business Class, 24 in Premium Economy Class, and 187 in Economy Class), and the unparalleled hospitality of SIA’s cabin crew. The route not only caters to business interests but also opens up new opportunities for tourism and trade between the two regions.

Hereunder a selection of pictures made during the event. Click on picture to enlarge. © Maartern Van Den Driessche & André Orban