Singapore Airlines adds fourth daily service to Perth, Australia

Singapore Airlines is adding a fourth daily flight to Perth starting March 31st, 2024, bringing service back to pre-pandemic levels. This strengthens its position as the leading international airline at Perth Airport.

The new Airbus A350-900 will offer 303 seats and provide more travel options for West Australians to connect to various destinations in Asia, Europe, and the USA via Singapore’s hub.

This move reflects Singapore Airlines’ commitment to the Perth market, further highlighted by their recently opened SilverKris Lounge.