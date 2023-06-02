Iberia Group starts 15 summer routes this weekend

The Iberia Group is adding 15 summer destinations to its flight offerings.

For the first time, Iberia will fly to Tirana, Albania, on charter flights marketed by the tour operator World2Meet. Along with Iberia Express and Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum, they will offer direct flights to Ponta Delgada and Faro in Portugal, Zagreb and Split in Croatia, Olbia, Catania, and Bari in Italy, Corfu, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini in Greece, as well as Edinburgh, Keflavik, and Bergen.

The summer routes aim to meet the demand for vacation travel to Europe and also serve as an indicator of market demand, as seen with the success of Dubrovnik and Funchal, which have become year-round routes. Iberia’s offerings include new destinations like Tirana and a variety of flights to popular destinations in Croatia, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and northern Europe.