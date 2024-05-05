Boeing’s Starliner set for crucial astronaut test flight

Boeing’s much-anticipated Starliner spacecraft is poised for a significant milestone as it gears up for its Crew Flight Test, scheduled for Monday night at 22:34 ET (Tuesday 02:34 UTC). After years of development and setbacks, this mission marks Boeing’s attempt to catch up with its rival SpaceX in NASA’s Commercial Crew Programme.

The mission, set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, will carry two NASA astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, to the International Space Station (ISS) for a weeklong stay. Both astronauts have patiently awaited Starliner’s readiness, enduring multiple delays and rotations in assignments.

Despite the challenges, Boeing has worked diligently to ensure the safety and success of the mission. Mark Nappi, Boeing’s vice president and Starliner programme manager, emphasised the company’s commitment to crew safety and mission success.

This flight is pivotal for Boeing, which has faced criticism and financial losses due to delays and technical issues with its spaceflight programme. The journey hasn’t been without its hurdles — from software problems to parachute issues — but after a decade of development, NASA and Boeing have greenlit Starliner for crewed flight.

The launch also marks a historic moment for ULA, the rocket provider, as it transports astronauts for the first time. Despite the risks inherent in space exploration, both NASA and Boeing have undertaken extensive preparations and assessments to ensure the safety of the astronauts and the success of the mission.

As Boeing embarks on this crucial test flight, eyes are on the company to see if it can finally end its streak of setbacks and demonstrate the reliability of its spacecraft. With SpaceX already ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS, this mission is Boeing’s opportunity to prove its capabilities and secure its position in the commercial spaceflight market.

Another mission milestone complete! This morning, @ulalaunch rolled out the Atlas V rocket for @Commercial_Crew's upcoming Crew Flight Test mission, carrying @BoeingSpace's #Starliner spacecraft. Launch is targeted for 10:34pm ET May 6: https://t.co/WgCtY162Wt pic.twitter.com/ANoxURXfTq — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) May 4, 2024