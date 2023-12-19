Singapore Airlines announces non-stop flights to London Gatwick from June 2024

Singapore Airlines (SIA) unveiled plans to launch direct flights between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport, commencing in June 2024. These non-stop services, utilising the long-haul Airbus A350-900, will operate five times a week.

The addition of Gatwick expands SIA’s presence in the United Kingdom, raising the total flights to London to 33 per week, combining operations from Heathrow and Gatwick, alongside services to Manchester Airport.

Pending regulatory approvals, flight SQ310 will operate on select days, departing Singapore at 23:55 and arriving in London at 06:25. The return flight, SQ309, will depart Gatwick at 10:15, reaching Singapore at 06:20, allowing convenient connections to South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

SIA’s A350-900s offer 253 seats across Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class cabins.

Gatwick Airport provides excellent connectivity to London and the South East of England, facilitating easy access to major hubs and tourist attractions.

Mr. Dai Haoyu of Singapore Airlines highlighted the significance of this new service, offering passengers additional flight options between Singapore and the UK, improving travel connections across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Mr. Stewart Wingate, CEO of London Gatwick, welcomed Singapore Airlines, acknowledging the connectivity benefits this new route brings to passengers, local businesses, and trade between the UK and Singapore.

Tickets for SIA’s Gatwick flights will gradually become available for purchase through various distribution channels starting December 19, 2023.