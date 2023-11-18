Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 attains Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore type certification

Embraer’s E190-E2 and E195-E2 have secured type certification from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), affirming their status as the world’s most fuel-efficient and quietest single-aisle aircraft. Scoot, a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, plans to introduce the E190-E2 to its fleet starting in 2024.

This certification from CAAS adds to the aircraft’s prior certifications from major aviation authorities such as the FAA (USA), EASA (Europe), and ANAC (Brazil). Embraer’s Vice President for Asia Pacific, Mr. Raul Villaron, expressed gratitude for CAAS’s thorough assessment, emphasizing this as a crucial step toward Scoot’s deployment of the modern and fuel-efficient E190-E2.

Scoot’s CEO, Mr. Leslie Thng, highlighted the significance of this milestone for the airline, stressing their commitment to operating an efficient fleet and expanding travel opportunities for customers. As the first Singaporean carrier to adopt the E2s, Scoot anticipates bolstering connectivity in Asia, contributing to Singapore’s growth as a regional travel hub.

The E190-E2 and E195-E2, built on the foundation of 20 million hours of experience from the previous E-Jets, prioritize modernity and advancement while preserving the reliability and maturity of their predecessors. These aircraft aim to continue the success of Embraer’s E-Jets program, which is widely used by over 80 airlines in 50 countries.

Embraer and CAE recently announced the launch of an advanced E2 full flight simulator and pilot training program in Singapore, scheduled to commence operations by the year’s end. This initiative, hosted at the Singapore-CAE Flight Training Centre within the SIA Training Centre, aims to further enhance training opportunities for pilots operating these state-of-the-art aircraft.