Turkish Airlines has started Detroit flights, marking its 13th gateway in the U.S.

Turkish Airlines has launched its Detroit flights, marking its 13th gateway in the United States and expanding its vast global network to 345 destinations. Starting with three flights a week and increasing to four after December 25, the new route connects Istanbul Airport with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

The inaugural flight received a warm welcome with a ceremonial water cannon salute, attended by local officials, Turkish Airlines executives, and aviation enthusiasts. Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of Turkish Airlines, highlighted the significance of uniting Istanbul and Detroit, fostering travel, business, and cultural ties.

Detroit, renowned as a hub of the automotive industry and celebrated for its musical and cultural heritage, is now directly connected to Turkish Airlines’ extensive international network.