SAS expands summer 2024 programme, adding Atlanta to North American network and increasing frequencies across key routes

SAS Scandinavian Airlines announces the expansion of its Summer 2024 programme, introducing Atlanta as the ninth destination in its North American network.

Starting June 17th, SAS will offer daily nonstop flights from Copenhagen to Atlanta, the main hub of its new Skyteam alliance enhancing connectivity. The airline is also increasing frequencies on key routes, including up to two daily flights on the Copenhagen-New York (JFK) route and daily flights from Copenhagen to Boston. Additionally, SAS will add a fourth weekly flight from Copenhagen to Toronto.

The expansion aims to meet growing passenger demand, and SAS passengers can benefit from expanded travel options through codeshare agreements with Delta Air Lines, EL AL Israel Airlines, and Etihad Airways.

The Summer 2024 programme will provide improved connectivity to several new destinations across the Southern USA, Caribbean, and Latin America from Atlanta.

Flight schedule CPH-ATL:

Schedule in summer programme: daily with Airbus A330 Flight no. Departure STD Arrival STA SK929-SK930 CPH-ATL 13:10-19:00 ATL-CPH 17:10-10:20 (+1) Schedule in winter programme: 5 weekly with Airbus A350 (Mon, Wed, Frid, Sat, Sun) Flight no. Departure STD Arrival STA SK929-SK930 CPH-ATL 13:00-19:10 ATL-CPH 17:00-10:20 (+1)

A summary of SAS destinations in North America in the upcoming summer programme:

Atlanta (ATL)

New York (EWR & JFK)

Chicago (ORD)

Boston (BOS)

Washington D.C. (IAD)

Los Angeles (LAX)

San Francisco (SFO)

Miami (MIA) until 07 April

Toronto (YYZ)