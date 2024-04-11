Strong summer programme with 278 routes out of Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Airport reports a robust start to spring, with more than 2.2 million passengers travelling through the airport in March, marking a 12% increase from last year. As the summer season approaches, airlines have launched a comprehensive summer programme offering nearly 300 routes from Copenhagen to destinations worldwide.

According to Peter Krogsgaard, Commercial Director of Copenhagen Airport, international travel remains a priority for many, with both Danish and Southern Swedish travellers seeking global adventures. Spain emerges as a favourite destination, with over 210,000 passengers flying to and from various Spanish cities, notably Malaga, Barcelona, and Gran Canaria. Despite the allure of Southern Europe’s mild weather during Easter, London maintains its position as the most visited city from Copenhagen Airport.

In terms of long-haul routes, Doha in Qatar stands out as the most popular destination, serving as a connecting point for travellers heading to Asia, Africa, or Australia. Bangkok and New York follow closely behind.

The summer traffic programme brings further excitement with the introduction of 28 new routes from Copenhagen to a total of 160 different destinations. Notably, American Airlines will inaugurate daily flights to Philadelphia in June, solidifying Copenhagen Airport’s status as a key hub. Additionally, SAS expands its U.S. network with daily flights between Copenhagen and Atlanta, Georgia.

SAS introduces nine new routes, including destinations like Ibiza, Sarajevo, and Dalaman on the Turkish Riviera, while Norwegian launches service on 10 new routes, including Valencia and Toulouse from Copenhagen. Ryanair also adds five new routes to its summer schedule.

Peter Krogsgaard expresses enthusiasm for the array of new travel opportunities in the coming months, affirming the airport’s commitment to providing passengers with exceptional experiences and smooth journeys.