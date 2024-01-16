Air Arabia Maroc launches flights from new base Tetouan, including to Brussels

Air Arabia Maroc, a leading low-cost air transport provider in Morocco, is set to launch new non-stop flights from its newest base in Tetouan, Morocco, starting March 31, 2024. The flights from Tetouan SaniatR’mel airport will connect passengers to exciting European destinations including Barcelona, Malaga, Brussels (twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays), and Madrid.

With this addition, Air Arabia Maroc strengthens its network, bringing the total number of bases in Morocco to six, alongside Casablanca, Nador, Oujda, Fez, and Tangier.

Adel Al Ali, Managing Director of Air Arabia Group, expressed enthusiasm about expanding their European presence, emphasising the commitment to providing seamless travel options and value-driven offerings.

The airline, operating a modern fleet of Airbus A320s, focuses on enhancing passenger comfort, offering affordable in-flight snacks and meals through “SkyCafé,” and providing a generous “Air Rewards” loyalty programme across more than 60 routes from its bases in Morocco.