SAS baggage handlers’ strike at Copenhagen Airport this Saturday morning

Baggage handlers at Copenhagen Airport, employed by SAS Ground Handling, went on strike due to dissatisfaction with their duty schedules.

Henrik Bay-Clausen, chairman of 3F Kastrup, stated that the stoppage was primarily due to poor duty schedules and a demand for management to consider employee suggestions for more weekend-free and fixed duty schedules, similar to other companies at the airport.

The strike occurred between 7:30 and 9:00 in the morning, resulting in several flights departing without luggage and approximately 25 flights experiencing delays, according to SAS.