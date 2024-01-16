Ryanair unveils 2024 Summer schedule for Charleroi Airport with six new destinations and fleet expansion

During a press event in Brussels this morning, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair unveiled its 2024 Summer schedule for Charleroi Airport, located south of Brussels. The announcement included the introduction of six new destinations from the Belgian airport, along with plans to base two additional Boeing 737 aircraft, resulting in the creation of 60 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew, and engineers. In addition, Ryanair expressed concerns about what it perceives as “unfair tax and high costs at Brussels Airport.”

Ryanair’s 2024 Summer schedule from Charleroi will feature a total of 126 routes, incorporating six new destinations: Amman (Jordan), Cork (Ireland), Dubrovnik (Croatia), Goteborg (Sweden), Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Tirana (Albania).

With the addition of two more Boeing 737s, the total fleet based in Charleroi will comprise 18 aircraft. Ryanair anticipates an 8% increase in passenger traffic, aiming to reach 10.4 million passengers by the end of 2024.

To celebrate the launch of these new routes, Ryanair has initiated a sale, offering tickets starting from €19.99 one way for passengers who book quickly.

In a side note during the press event, Ryanair presented its recent “PROTECT PASSENGERS – KEEP EU SKIES OPEN” petition to the European Commission. The petition, signed by two million passengers, urges European Union President Ursula von der Leyen to safeguard passenger flights by maintaining open European skies during air traffic control strikes. The petition highlights that in 2023, there were 67 days of air traffic control strikes, resulting in numerous canceled flights, with no decisive action taken by Ursula von der Leyen’s Commission to protect passengers.