Eurostar commits to 100% renewable energy for trains by 2030

Eurostar, the high-speed rail network connecting Europe, announces its sustainability strategy aimed at enabling 30 million passengers to travel sustainably while reducing carbon emissions by 2030.

The plan focuses on sourcing renewable energy, integrating circularity, and attracting more passengers to its low-carbon service. Eurostar aims to power its trains with 100% renewable energy by 2030, collaborating with partners and joining the RE100 alliance.

The company’s commitment to sustainability underscores its goal of minimising environmental impact while providing efficient and eco-friendly travel options for passengers across Europe.