A 24-hour strike of airport employees has been announced by the trade unions at Brussels South Charleroi airport, scheduled for Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The CSC and the FGTB unions have confirmed the strike, warning of further actions if their demands are not met. With the strike occurring during the spring holidays, significant disruptions are anticipated both on the tarmac and within the airport.

The CEO has been informed, and passengers are advised to monitor the situation closely.