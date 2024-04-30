Norwegian launches direct flights to Palma de Mallorca from Stockholm Skavsta Airport

Norwegian inaugurates its direct flight to Palma on Mallorca from Stockholm Skavsta Airport on May 1st, offering travellers a new summer destination.

Kjell-Åke Westin, chairman of the board at Stockholm Skavsta Airport, expresses excitement about the addition of this popular route. Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s commercial director, emphasises the airline’s gratitude for the positive reception since serving the airport and looks forward to welcoming passengers.

This new route to Palma complements Norwegian’s existing flights to Alicante and Malaga, expanding their Spanish offerings from Stockholm Skavsta Airport.