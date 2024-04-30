Norwegian launches base at Riga Airport, expanding European operations

Norwegian inaugurated its base at Riga Airport (RIX) on April 30, marking its 12th base and the sixth country where it operates.

CEO Geir Karlsen emphasised the significance of Riga’s location and market attractiveness for the airline’s expansion strategy. The base will initially host two Boeing 737-8 aircraft and Latvian crews.

Latvian officials, including Transport Minister Kaspars Briškens, highlighted the commitment shown by Norwegian and the airport’s development plans.

With this move, Norwegian aims to increase flights beyond Northern Europe, starting with direct routes to Corfu, Greece, and Tivat, Montenegro, from May 1.