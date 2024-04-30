Ryanair marks 3 million passengers milestone at Béziers Airport with launch of summer 2024 programme

Ryanair celebrated reaching the milestone of 3 million passengers to/from Béziers today (April 30) with the launch of its Béziers Summer 2024 programme. The programme offers 10 routes to popular destinations including Brussels Charleroi, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, London, Shannon, and Stockholm, connecting Béziers to six countries: Germany, Belgium, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Sweden.

As part of the Summer 2024 programme, Ryanair will transport 245,000 passengers to/from Béziers on over 55 weekly flights, boosting the local economy and supporting over 180 jobs.

Ryanair’s Summer 2024 programme for Béziers:

Includes 10 routes in total

Operates over 55 weekly flights

Carries 245,000 passengers

Supports over 180 jobs

Has transported over 3 million passengers to date

To celebrate the launch of its Summer 2024 program for Béziers, Ryanair initiated a 3-day seat sale with fares starting from €19.99, available exclusively on ryanair.com.

“As Europe’s number 1 airline, Ryanair is delighted to celebrate the milestone of 3 million passengers served at the Occitan airport with the launch of our Summer 2024 programme, serving 10 routes including Brussels, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, London, Shannon, and Stockholm. As part of this fantastic Summer 2024 programme, we will transport 245,000 passengers to/from Béziers on over 55 weekly flights, stimulating the local economy and supporting over 180 jobs while connecting citizens/visitors of Béziers to six countries.

To commemorate this significant milestone for Béziers Airport, Ryanair has launched a 3-day seat sale with fares starting from €19.99, available exclusively on ryanair.com.”