Amsterdam Schiphol runway 09/27 (aka Buitenveldertbaan) out of use from 13 to 22 May for annual maintenance

The Buitenveldertbaan runway 09/27 at Schiphol Airport will be closed for annual maintenance from May 13 to May 22. During this period, aircraft departures will be redirected to the Kaagbaan Runway 06/24, and landings will use the Schiphol-Oostbaan Runway 04/22.

Normal operations will resume on the Buitenveldertbaan Runway 09/27 during the Pentecost weekend (May 18-20). Maintenance activities will include asphalt and marking repairs, electrical checks, drainage system maintenance, grass cutting, and light cleaning or repairs.

Alternative flight routes will result in increased aircraft traffic over areas beneath the Kaagbaan and Schiphol-Oostbaan flight paths. Neighbours can contact the Local Community Contact Centre Schiphol (BAS) for information or questions about air traffic and runway use during this period. BAS provides operational details and is the point of contact for air traffic-related inquiries or complaints.

Information about air traffic at Schiphol is regularly updated on the BAS and Schiphol websites and can also be accessed in real time through the Notifly app. Residents in the vicinity of Schiphol can subscribe to a neighbour newsletter for relevant updates on air traffic developments.