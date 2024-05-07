LOT Polish Airlines to expand fleet with three Embraer E195-E2s

LOT Polish Airlines is set to enhance its fleet by leasing three new Embraer E195-E2 jets from Azorra, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth and operational flexibility.

These additions mark a significant milestone in LOT’s partnership with Embraer, dating back to the introduction of the first E-Jet in 2004. The E195-E2’s efficiency and passenger comfort will enable LOT to expand its network and increase frequencies to selected destinations.

The new aircraft, scheduled for delivery between July and September this year, will seamlessly integrate into LOT’s existing operations, offering a spacious cabin layout with enhanced passenger experience.

This strategic move underscores LOT’s dedication to modernising its fleet and providing exceptional service to passengers while reducing fuel burn and operating costs. LOT’s longstanding relationship with Embraer and its pioneering role in the E-Jet programme further solidify its position as a leading European airline.