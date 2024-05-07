Eurowings expands Berlin flight offerings with two new destinations: Tivat, Montenegro and Yerevan, Armenia

Eurowings is adding two new destinations to its flight roster from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER), providing travellers with more options for summer getaways.

Starting in July, passengers can enjoy non-stop flights to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, and the coastal town of Tivat in Montenegro. Yerevan, known as the “Pink City,” boasts a rich cultural heritage and stunning landscapes, while Tivat offers idyllic beaches and water sports opportunities along the Adriatic Sea.

These additions complement Eurowings’ existing offerings, which include flights to 40 destinations from BER between April and October. Travelers can explore Nordic countries, Mediterranean destinations, North Africa, and Turkey, making Eurowings a versatile choice for summer travel.