TUI fly Belgium makes maiden flight to Havana

TUI fly Belgium today inaugurated its Brussels-Havana route, which comes in addition to the airline’s scheduled return to the Cuban resort of Varadero.

Before the passengers boarded the aircraft at 07:00, a simple ceremony was held at Brussels Airport, which included the traditional ribbon cutting and an allegorical cake to the Caribbean island.

In her intervention, the Cuban ambassador to Belgium, Yaira Jiménez, thanked the travellers for choosing the largest of the Antilles as a destination and highlighted the safety and quality of the service there.

“You will arrive in a country that has successfully managed the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the difficulties, and with a population almost totally immunized with our own vaccines, whose protocols we make available to everyone“, she commented.

The diplomat said that Cuba has one hundred percent of certified tourist facilities and has characteristics that make it a different destination.

“In addition to nature, culture and history, they will find the human warmth of a people with a lot of preparation, intelligence and hospitality“, she added at the event, also attended by Léon Verhallen, Director of Aviation Development of Brussels airport, and TUI fly Belgium manager Erik Follet.

The airline will fly to Havana on a weekly basis, as well as to Varadero, but plans to increase operations to the Cuban capital to two weekly flights.

Source: TVSantiago