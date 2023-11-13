Two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners mark Royal Air Maroc’s fleet modernization

In a joint announcement at the Dubai Airshow, Boeing and Royal Air Maroc confirmed a repeat order for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, marking a crucial step in the North African carrier’s ongoing fleet modernization efforts. The addition of these state-of-the-art aircraft will contribute to Royal Air Maroc’s strategic plan to enhance its long-haul capabilities, leveraging the efficiency and flexibility of the 787 Dreamliner family.

Abdelhamid Addou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Air Maroc, highlighted the significance of this move, stating, “The two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners will enable Royal Air Maroc to expand in the short-term its long-haul network in response to the highly favorable market conditions in 2023.” He further disclosed the airline’s ambitious plans, stating, “Simultaneously, the company is actively pursuing a significant tender to quadruple the fleet before 2037.”

Royal Air Maroc, which currently operates nine Dreamliners, has steadily increased its widebody airplane count with a mix of 787-8s and 787-9s over the past nine years. This latest order, previously undisclosed on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries website, reaffirms the airline’s confidence in the Dreamliner series.

“The 787 Dreamliner is perfectly suited to support Royal Air Maroc’s growth and modernization plans,” emphasized Brad McMullen, Boeing Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing. He underscored the longstanding partnership between Boeing and Royal Air Maroc, which spans over five decades. McMullen expressed eagerness for future collaborations, stating, “We look forward to more opportunities to strengthen our partnership with Royal Air Maroc.”