Royal Air Maroc and ECS Group strengthen cargo services from the USA

Globe Air Cargo USA and Royal Air Maroc Cargo have enhanced their cargo services with a winter schedule promotion, offering an extensive network from the United States to various international destinations, particularly in Africa.

The airline operates regular flights from three key American stations to Casablanca, connecting to more than 80 international destinations. It also provides cargo services to Europe and the Middle East, including West Africa.

The partnership offers a swift and competitive freight solution, accepting various types of cargo and adhering to industry standards. To celebrate their partnership, promotional rates are available for select destinations in November.