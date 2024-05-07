Finavia achieves net zero carbon emissions at four airports, earns sustainable travel certificates

Finavia, a leading airport management company, has achieved net zero carbon emissions at Ivalo, Kittilä, Kuusamo, and Rovaniemi Airports through reduced energy consumption and renewable fuel usage.

This achievement aligns with Finavia’s long-term commitment to sustainability, with a goal for all 20 airports to achieve net zero emissions by 2025. Certification through the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme validates Finavia’s efforts, with only a few airports globally achieving net zero status. The company’s transition to renewable energy sources and sustainable practices underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship.

Additionally, recognition with the Sustainable Travel Finland certificate highlights Finavia’s commitment to promoting sustainable travel and minimising environmental impact in the Lapland region. This dual achievement reflects Finavia’s core values and serves as a model for sustainability in the aviation industry.