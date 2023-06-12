Royal Air Maroc to wet-lease an Air Belgium Airbus A330-200 from 14 June to 3 September

Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has leased an Airbus A330-200 to enhance its summer operations between Casablanca and Paris-CDG as well as Istanbul airport.

The aircraft will be deployed on the daily rotation between Casablanca and Paris-CDG from 25 June to 3 September. The A330-200, leased from Air Belgium according to Air Journal, will accommodate 22 passengers in Business class and 240 in Economy. Additionally, RAM will use the A330-200 between Casablanca and Istanbul Airport from 15 to 23 June.

RAM also operates flights to Paris-Orly and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airports.

RAM has also chartered six additional aircraft to meet the demand during the summer season. The airline has also leased an Airbus A320 from Nouvelair to operate flights between Paris-Orly, Agadir, and Oujda until mid-September.