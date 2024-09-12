Qatar Airways expands Saudi network with Abha flight resumption and increased Neom Bay frequencies

Qatar Airways is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia with the resumption of flights to Abha, starting January 2, 2025, offering two weekly flights. Additionally, the airline will double its flights to Neom Bay from two to four weekly flights during the winter season.

This expansion brings Qatar Airways’ total weekly flights to Saudi Arabia to over 140, connecting passengers to its extensive network of 170 global destinations through Doha’s Hamad International Airport, voted the World’s Best Airport by Skytrax in 2024.

Abha, known for its scenic landscapes, becomes the 11th destination in Saudi Arabia served by Qatar Airways, complementing existing routes to cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and Neom Bay. The increased service to Neom Bay supports the futuristic city’s tourism and development goals, offering a unique destination for travellers.

This expansion reflects Qatar Airways’ commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, offering seamless travel experiences for both leisure and business travelers. The flights are now available for booking on the Qatar Airways website and mobile app.