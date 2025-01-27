Qatar Airways extends partnership with Paris Saint-Germain until 2028

Qatar Airways has renewed its principal partnership with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2028, strengthening their collaboration built on shared values of excellence and innovation. This agreement integrates Qatar Airways Group entities, including Qatar Duty Free and Hamad International Airport, while maintaining the airline’s branding on PSG kits across domestic and international tournaments like Ligue 1 and UEFA competitions.

The partnership includes groundbreaking initiatives, such as an in-flight press conference at 35,000 feet, and focuses on enhancing fan engagement through exclusive campaigns, travel packages, and lifestyle experiences. Qatar Airways Privilege Club remains PSG’s official frequent flyer programme, offering unique rewards for fans worldwide.

This renewal further solidifies Qatar Airways’ sponsorship portfolio, aligning with other high-profile partnerships, and reflects a joint ambition to inspire and connect global audiences in sports and beyond.