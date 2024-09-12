Lufthansa considers investment in airBaltic ahead of potential IPO

Lufthansa is reportedly exploring a potential investment in Latvian carrier airBaltic ahead of its planned IPO, which could occur by the end of 2024 or in early 2025. Discussions are at an early stage, with no final decision made.

Latvia plans to retain a minimum 25% stake in airBaltic post-IPO.

This move aligns with Lufthansa’s strategy of investing in national flag carriers, as seen with its recent 41% acquisition of Italy’s ITA Airways. Lufthansa already collaborates with airBaltic via a code-share agreement and leasing arrangement.

Both companies and Latvia’s Ministry of Transport declined to comment on the potential deal.