Qatar Airways expands global network with additional flights

Qatar Airways has announced an increase in flight frequencies to several key destinations across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The expansion aims to accommodate rising travel demand and enhance connectivity for passengers worldwide, the airline wrote in a press release.

The airline, named the World’s Best Airline by Skytrax in 2024 and based in Qatar, continues to strengthen its network of over 170 destinations. The additional flights will provide greater flexibility and more seamless connections through its hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha, which was also recognized as the World’s Best Airport and Best Airport for Shopping by Skytrax this year.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, highlighted the airline’s commitment to meeting passenger demand. “Our extensive global network is supported by strong flight frequencies, ensuring convenient travel options. With the peak summer season approaching, we are pleased to expand our services, offering accessible and efficient travel schedules,” he stated.

The expanded services include additional flights to several major destinations:

Amsterdam – Increased from 7 to 11 weekly flights

– Increased from 7 to 11 weekly flights Damascus – Increased from 3 to 14 weekly flights

– Increased from 3 to 14 weekly flights Dar Es Salaam-Kilimanjaro – Increased from 3 to 7 weekly flights

– Increased from 3 to 7 weekly flights Entebbe – Increased from 7 to 11 weekly flights

– Increased from 7 to 11 weekly flights Larnaca – Increased from 7 to 10 weekly flights

– Increased from 7 to 10 weekly flights London Heathrow – Increased from 49 to 56 weekly flights

– Increased from 49 to 56 weekly flights Madrid – Increased from 14 to 17 weekly flights (Qatar Airways and Iberia now operate a total of 24 weekly flights)

– Increased from 14 to 17 weekly flights (Qatar Airways and Iberia now operate a total of 24 weekly flights) Maputo-Durban – Increased from 5 to 7 weekly flights

– Increased from 5 to 7 weekly flights Sharjah – Increased from 21 to 35 weekly flights

– Increased from 21 to 35 weekly flights Tokyo Narita – Increased from 11 to 14 weekly flights

– Increased from 11 to 14 weekly flights Tunis – Increased from 10 to 12 weekly flights

“By continuously monitoring market trends and evolving travel demands, Qatar Airways remains a leader in global connectivity. The increased flight frequencies will cater to both leisure and business travelers, ensuring a seamless and efficient travel experience,” the airline concluded.