Australian couple forced to sit next to deceased passenger for hours on Qatar Airways flight

An Australian couple endured a harrowing experience aboard a Qatar Airways flight from Melbourne, Australia to Doha, Qatar when a fellow passenger passed away mid-flight. Mitchell Ring and Jennifer Colin were left traumatized after being seated next to the deceased woman for several hours, with no immediate support or communication from the airline.

Ring and Colin were en route to Venice in Italy, with a scheduled layover in Doha. However, their journey took an unexpected and distressing turn when a woman collapsed in the aisle shortly after using the restroom.

“She fell right next to us,” Mitchell recalled during an interview with Australian television program A Current Affair. “The crew did everything they could, but unfortunately, she couldn’t be saved. It was heartbreaking to witness.”

Initially, the cabin crew attempted to move the body to the business class section, but when that proved unfeasible, Mitchell was asked to shift seats, leaving him directly next to the deceased woman. For the remaining four hours of the flight, he sat beside the body, which was covered with a sheet to obscure the view.

However, the ordeal did not end upon landing. To their surprise, Ring and Colin were not allowed to disembark immediately. “To our astonishment, we were the only ones kept on board while the paramedics did their work,” Ring explained. “They had to remove the sheets to examine the body, and that’s when I saw her face. It’s an image I will never forget.”

Despite the traumatic experience, the couple has not received any follow-up or professional assistance from the airline. “I assumed airlines had a duty of care towards their passengers. Someone should have reached out to check if we were okay,” Ring stated. “You would think they would want us off the plane as soon as possible so emergency responders could do their job—but no, we had to sit there and wait. It was unimaginable.”

The couple has since arrived in Venice and is trying to make the most of their trip. “We are doing our best to move past this,” they said.

In response to inquiries, Qatar Airways stated that they are investigating the incident. However, no further details have been provided regarding their policies on handling in-flight medical emergencies or post-trauma care for affected passengers.

Source: Man forced to sit next to corpse for hours after passenger dies on long-haul flight (A Current Affair / Nine.com)