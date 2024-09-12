Brussels Airport sees 6% growth in Summer 2024 with 4.9 million passengers and strong cargo performance

Brussels Airport experienced significant growth during the summer of 2024, welcoming 4.9 million passengers in July and August, a 6% increase compared to 2023.

August alone saw 2.4 million passengers, up by 7% from the previous year, with Spain, Türkiye, and Greece remaining the top destinations. The airport also reinforced its strategic role as a hub, with transit passengers growing to 16%.

In terms of cargo, there was a slight 3% decline in August, balanced by 6% growth in July. While full-cargo volumes dropped by 12%, belly cargo saw a strong 26% rise.

Flight movements were up by 3%, with passenger flights growing by 5%. The average number of passengers per flight nearly matched an all-time record set in July.