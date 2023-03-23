PLAY to re-launch flights to Amsterdam

PLAY, the low-cost carrier from Iceland, has announced the addition of Amsterdam to its summer schedule in 2023. The airline’s first flight to Schiphol Airport is scheduled for June 5, with up to five flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Ticket sales for Amsterdam flights with PLAY have already launched.

As a transatlantic carrier between Europe and North America, PLAY operates from its hub at Keflavik Airport in Iceland, perfectly positioned between the two continents. With Amsterdam as its newest destination, passengers can travel between Amsterdam and four U.S. cities, including New York, Boston, Washington DC, and Baltimore, as well as Toronto in Canada via Iceland.

Since its first flight in June 2021, PLAY has expanded its fleet from three Airbus A320neo aircraft to six in 2022 and will operate 10 Airbus A320/321neo aircraft in 2023. The average age of PLAY’s aircraft is just 2.3 years, making our passengers’ journey comfortable, safe and reliable. With a network of nearly 40 destinations and over a million passengers flown since its launch, PLAY has a solid track record of an impressive 87% on-time performance in 2022.

Birgir Jónsson, PLAY´s CEO, announced the re-launch of flights to Amsterdam saying: “We are thrilled to bring back our services to Amsterdam and connect more customers to our affordable travel options. Amsterdam is one of Europe’s biggest hubs and a vital destination for our VIA operations between North America and Europe. At PLAY, our mission is clear: to provide low-cost flights and offer our customers more value for their money. We aim to give the competition a run for their money with our low prices, providing people in our markets the opportunity to save money on their flights and enjoy more experiences in their destination. As we like to say at PLAY: Pay less, PLAY more.”

