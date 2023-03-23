Iberia, the world’s most punctual airline in January

On average, 87 per cent of Iberia´s flights arrived on time from a total of more than 13,000 operations

Iberia was Europes’s most punctual airline in 2022

Iberia has positioned itself in January 2023 as the most punctual airline in the world, according to the On-time Performance Report, done by Cirium -formerly FlightStats-, a world leader in aviation analysis.

In January, 86.8% of Iberia’s flights arrived on time from a total of 13,327, positioning itself at the top of Cirium´s Global Airlines Punctuality Ranking. The companies with the highest Available Seat Kilometre (ASK) compete in this category. This category refers specifically to those airlines that rank in the top 10 per cent of companies with the highest ASKs in the market and that, in addition, operate in three regions of the world.

“Starting the year as the world’s most punctual airline is the greatest sign that the Iberia team is doing an excellent job, that everyone at Iberia is working in the same direction. Our commitment to our customers is to offer them the best possible service, and punctuality is one of their most valued factors. I would like to thank our employees for their commitment and our customers for their trust,” stated Javier Sánchez-Prieto, Iberia’s CEO.

Europe’s most punctual in 2022

Last year, Iberia was Europe’s most punctual airline in 2022, having also been the most punctual airline from May to October for six consecutive months. Mike Malik, Chief Marketing Officer of Cirium, gave the award to Javier Sánchez-Prieto, CEO at Iberia, during FITUR in Madrid in late January.