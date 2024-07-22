Amsterdam Schiphol Airport sees 5% rise in passenger traffic in June 2024

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport experienced a 5% increase in passenger traffic in June 2024, with nearly 6 million passengers travelling through the airport.

Key Figures

Passenger Traffic : Nearly 6 million passengers used Schiphol in June 2024, a 5% increase from the previous year. Of these, 3.8 million were arriving or departing passengers, and 2.1 million were transfer passengers. Notably, over 1 million transfer passengers were counted twice due to international counting methods.

: Nearly 6 million passengers used Schiphol in June 2024, a 5% increase from the previous year. Of these, 3.8 million were arriving or departing passengers, and 2.1 million were transfer passengers. Notably, over 1 million transfer passengers were counted twice due to international counting methods. Popular Destinations : The majority of travellers flew to or from European destinations, with 4.3 million passengers heading to locations within Europe. Spain was the top destination, followed by the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, and the United States.

: The majority of travellers flew to or from European destinations, with 4.3 million passengers heading to locations within Europe. Spain was the top destination, followed by the United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, and the United States. Flight Operations : Schiphol handled 40,857 flights in June 2024, marking a 5% rise from June 2023. Of these flights, 33,555 were to European destinations and 7,302 to intercontinental destinations.

: Schiphol handled 40,857 flights in June 2024, marking a 5% rise from June 2023. Of these flights, 33,555 were to European destinations and 7,302 to intercontinental destinations. Cargo: The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 7% year-over-year, totalling 1,241 flights. However, the total cargo volume increased by nearly 8% to 121,648 tonnes.

The increase in passenger traffic and flight operations reflects a strong rebound in travel demand, while cargo operations show a notable rise in transported volume despite a reduction in cargo flights.