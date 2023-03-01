Norse Atlantic Airways expands summer 2023 schedule from London Gatwick with the addition of Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Boston

Norse Atlantic is now the #1 airline from Gatwick to the USA

Seven US destinations now on sale at flynorse.com

London to Washington, D.C. will launch on 1 st June operating up to six flights a week with return lead in fares in Economy from £430 including taxes.

will launch on 1 June operating up to six flights a week with return lead in fares in Economy from £430 including taxes. London to Los Angeles will launch on 30th June operating daily with return lead in fares in Economy from £430 including taxes.

will launch on 30th June operating daily with return lead in fares in Economy from £430 including taxes. London to San Francisco will launch on 1 st July operating three times a week with return lead in fares in Economy from £410 including taxes.

will launch on 1 July operating three times a week with return lead in fares in Economy from £410 including taxes. London to Boston will launch on 2nd September operating five times a week with return lead in fares in Economy from £370 including taxes.

“This marks an important day for the UK aviation industry and for consumers as we celebrate serving more destinations to the US from London Gatwick this summer than any other airline. The addition of direct flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Boston to our already popular New York, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale/Miami services will provide greater choice and value for consumers.

The Norse team are disruptors. We look forward to making our unbeatable product available to even more customers this summer, as we build the industry’s first successful low cost long haul airline.

We have made a significant investment in our UK airline, based at Gatwick Airport, and now employ over 370 colleagues at our London base. I am very pleased that we are fulfilling our pledge to create competition in the transatlantic market that will benefit consumers, stimulate business travel and lead to job creation on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic currently operates a daily direct service from London to New York and recently announced flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale launching in May with fares starting from £409 return including taxes.

“We are delighted to welcome four new Norse Atlantic routes this summer, giving passengers a fantastic choice of seven US destinations at excellent value, whether for holidays, business or visiting family and friends.

“The new services mean Gatwick and Norse will provide an increasingly competitive offering, which is great news for passengers across London and the South East, as well as businesses in the region,” said Stewart Wingate, Chief Executive Officer, Gatwick Airport.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

Customers looking to explore the world and enjoy unbeatable value can access even greater choice and convenience thanks to the airline’s connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines.