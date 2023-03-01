Iberia boosts its Air Shuttle service: up to 30 daily flights between Madrid and Barcelona and a punctuality rate above 90%

From March to October, Iberia equals the 86 weekly frequencies it operated between Madrid and Barcelona in the summer before the pandemic, and increases its market share in the air segment by 5 percentage points

Customers have the option to choose from up to 15 daily flights, with take-offs every 30 minutes at peak times, and schedules that allow them to make the most of the day in any of both cities

Iberia’s Air Shuttle has a dedicated fleet, equipment, and space at Madrid and Barcelona airports, which contribute to the excellent punctuality rate of this service

In the upcoming summer season, which starts on 25 March and runs until the end of October, Iberia is strengthening its commitment to the Madrid-Barcelona Air Shuttle service, offering the 86 weekly frequencies it operated before the pandemic.

This summer, Iberia customers will be able to choose from up to 15 daily flights in each direction, with Wednesday being the busiest day. The Air Shuttle´s schedules cover all time slots, with take-offs every 30 minutes at peak times; the first one from Madrid and Barcelona at 07:00 am and the last one between 21:00 and 21:30, which makes it easy to make a round trip in one day and incentivises business trips.

All in all, in the summer season Iberia will increase its market share in the air segment between Madrid and Barcelona by 5 percentage points compared to the 2019 level, reaching 65%.

Iberia achieved a good mix of corporate and connecting traffic on its Madrid-Barcelona route, which allowed it to increase frequencies and recover its pre-pandemic level. In recent months, the load factor on these flights has been above 80%, a figure that is close to those recorded before the pandemic.

Air Shuttle: “Arrive and Fly” with a punctuality rate of over 90%

The Air Shuttle between Madrid and Barcelona is Iberia’s main domestic route and is operated by a fleet mix that includes its new Airbus A320neo, with dedicated teams in Madrid and Barcelona. All of this contributes to the route’s excellent punctuality rate, which in 2022 was 90.5% and so far this year stands at 91.3%.

This service offers other advantages linked to its “Arrive and Fly” philosophy: total flexibility to change your flight using the Iberia App, as many times as needed and at no cost; you can also make a seat reservation to ensure you get the flight of your choice and fly with open tickets.

Moreover, in both, Madrid and Barcelona airports, Iberia’s Air Shuttle customers benefit from the special facilities that the airline has dedicated to this service: special counters and security checkpoints and VIP lounge, which are close to the shuttle boarding gates, allowing customers to check-in up to 20 minutes before their flight departures and make the most of the “Arrive and Fly” feature.