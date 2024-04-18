Norse Atlantic Airways revolutionises London-Cape Town travel with new route launch

Norse Atlantic Airways announces the launch of its latest route, connecting London Gatwick and Cape Town starting October 28th, 2024. With flights operating three times a week, passengers can explore the vibrant culture and stunning landscapes of Cape Town with ease.

Offering return fares from just £499 in Economy and £1199 in Norse Premium class, Norse Atlantic Airways aims to provide exceptional value without compromising on quality. By breaking the duopoly on the London to Cape Town route, the airline aims to empower consumers with more choices, flexibility, and affordability.

CEO and Founder Bjorn Tore Larsen expressed excitement about expanding travel options, while Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development at London Gatwick, hailed the new route’s significance for both leisure and trade.

Travellers can indulge in Cape Town’s attractions, from Table Mountain to the Cape Winelands, with outbound flights departing London at 20.00 and inbound flights departing Cape Town at 11.45. Norse Atlantic Airways exclusively operates modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, ensuring a comfortable travel experience for passengers in both Economy and Norse Premium cabins.