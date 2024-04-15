Inadvertent slide deployment on Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 at London Gatwick

In the morning of 15 April, the slide of a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 (registered N198DN) was inadvertently deployed during its stopover at London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom.

Pictures that were shared on social media (see below) show fire fighter trucks standing by next to the aircraft but could only establish that the slide ended up on top of a waiting catering truck.

The airline faced some challenges to replace the deployed slide as return flight DL63 to New York JFK departed with a delay of three hours.