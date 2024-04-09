Norse Atlantic Airways reports strong end to Winter season with impressive growth

Norse Atlantic Airways concludes the winter flying season on a high note, boasting remarkable year-on-year increases across key performance metrics in March. The airline achieved an impressive average load factor of 82%, marking a notable 22-percentage point increase compared to the previous year. Passenger numbers soared, with a doubling in numbers and a substantial 163% increase in Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK). March saw 85,652 passengers across 324 flights, including a record-breaking 46 charter flights, demonstrating Norse’s growing presence in the wide-body charter market.

CEO and Founder Bjorn Tore Larsen expressed satisfaction with the positive growth, highlighting the company’s readiness to operate 12 aircraft during the upcoming busy summer season. Larsen emphasised the significance of the surge in charter operations, underscoring Norse’s commitment to meeting the needs of its charter customers effectively. With a completion rate of 100% and 73% of flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time, Norse Atlantic Airways demonstrates its dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.