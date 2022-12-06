Liege Airport welcomes MSC AIR CARGO

MSC, one of the biggest companies in transportation and logistics, has created an air cargo airline as a complementary service to its ocean container shipping solutions. MSC Air Cargo (MAC) will use Liege Airport (LGG) as its European hub and has started its operations at Liège with a first landing on 3 December 2022.



Following the delivery of the first of four MAC-branded Boeing 777-200F aircraft that will be operated by Atlas Air. MSC Air Cargo’s first Boeing 777-200F will start with 4 rotations per week via Liege Airport. MAC operated their inaugural transatlantic service. It will operate regular services connecting both Mexico City and US airport Indianapolis with Liege.

Additionally, round-the-world services will be operated via LGG. These routes will be dedicated to pharmaceutical products, perishable goods and high-value cargo. Handling services at LGG will be provided by Challenge Handling.



With its unique cargo-only strategy, its strategic location at the heart of a large populated area, and benefitting from its many intermodal freight options (air, sea, road and rail), Liege Airport is the hub of a high-density European and global air network.



The next 3 aircraft will be delivered during 2023 and a further increase of weekly MAC freighter calls in LGG is expected. It’s also good news for the environment because these aircraft consume less fuel and make less noise.



Laurent Jossart, CEO of Liege Airport, is pleased with the decision of MSC Air Cargo: “We are really proud to be hosting a world-renowned group such as MSC. We look forward to supporting MSC as it develops its airfreight business and further enhances its position as a global leader in transportation and logistics. The selection of Liege Airport shows once again not only that it has a prominent place in the world of cargo but also and above all that it is playing an important role in a multimodal vision of logistics. We are delighted to welcome MSC Air Cargo to Liège and to be vital partners in their projects”.



Grâce-Hollogne, 6 December, 2022

