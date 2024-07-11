Liege Airport achieves record growth in first half of 2024

Liege Airport has reported significant growth in the first half of 2024, showcasing a strong performance in both aircraft movements and tonnage. From January to June 2024, cargo aircraft movements increased by 12% compared to the same period in 2023, totalling 12,987 movements. Tonnage saw an even more substantial rise, growing by 15% to 566,117 tonnes.

In June 2024 alone, cargo aircraft movements were up by 9% year-on-year, while tonnage surged by 21%, reaching 95,514 tonnes. This impressive growth outpaces the global air freight trend, driven by e-commerce, disruptions in ocean freight, and improved global manufacturing activities.

Additionally, Liege Airport has managed to achieve this growth sustainably. The proportion of night flights decreased from 33.23% in 2023 to 31.45% in 2024, and flights by noisier aircraft models dropped by 3%.

CEO Laurent Jossart highlighted the airport’s successful strategy, which includes expanding their airline and logistics provider portfolio with new partners like Hong Kong Air Cargo and Beijing Capital Airlines. The outlook for the rest of the year remains optimistic.