Beijing Capital Airlines takes flight: new cargo route connects Nanchang to Liege

Beijing Capital Airlines has launched a new cargo route, further solidifying Liege Airport’s position as Europe’s leading freighter hub. The inaugural flight from Nanchang Changbei International Airport touched down at Liege Airport on June 24th, 2024, at 02:30.

This new service operates three times a week, providing a vital link for cargo transportation between China and Belgium. Liege Airport welcomes Beijing Capital Airlines as a new partner and emphasises the importance of this route for international trade.

“This new cargo service underscores our commitment to expanding our global network and supporting international trade,” says Torsten Wefers, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Liege Airport.

Businesses can expect efficient and reliable logistics solutions with the addition of this route.