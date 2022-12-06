Drone attack destroys oil tank at Kursk airfield, Russia

This morning, an oil storage tank caught fire in the area of the Kursk airfield, Russia. As a consequence, a massive fire erupted. According to Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit, the explosion was caught by a drone attack.

According to Russian authorities, Ukraine often bombards the region with shelling, but Kiev strongly denies the allegations.

Also yesterday (Monday), there were heavy explosions at two Russian military airports, hundreds of kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Despite air defense, drones hit near Moscow. Kiev has not officially confirmed the attacks, but an unnamed government source told The New York Times that Ukrainian forces did indeed attack the bases.