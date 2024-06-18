Electrifly launches first public electric flights in Europe from Liège, Maastricht-Aachen and Aachen-Merzbrück airports

Starting July 1, the groundbreaking Electrifly project will offer the first publicly accessible electric flights in Europe. These flights, part of a pilot project, will connect Maastricht-Aachen Airport (MST) with Liège (LGG) and Aachen-Merzbrück (AAH) airports. This initiative marks a significant milestone in electric aviation, open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Project Overview

Public Access : Flights will be available for booking between July 1 and August 31, 2024.

: Flights will be available for booking between July 1 and August 31, 2024. Participating Airports : Maastricht-Aachen Airport in the Netherlands, Liège Airport in Belgium, and Aachen-Merzbrück Airport in Germany.

: Maastricht-Aachen Airport in the Netherlands, Liège Airport in Belgium, and Aachen-Merzbrück Airport in Germany. Collaborators: The project is a joint effort involving FH Aachen (Europe’s leading aerospace and engineering centre), ASL Group (business aviation operator), and Nio (electric vehicle manufacturer).

Key Features

Zero-Emission Flights : The flights will be operated using Pipistrel two-seater electric planes, exemplifying the future of sustainable air travel.

: The flights will be operated using Pipistrel two-seater electric planes, exemplifying the future of sustainable air travel. Interconnected Transport : Nio will enhance the service with a door-to-door electric taxi, creating a seamless, all-electric travel experience both in the air and on the ground.

: Nio will enhance the service with a door-to-door electric taxi, creating a seamless, all-electric travel experience both in the air and on the ground. Booking Information: Flights can be reserved through www.electrifly.store, based on the Easa cost-sharing principle where costs are shared between the pilot and passengers.

Statements and Vision

Jonas van Stekelenburg, Managing Director of MST: “This is a big step forward in Maastricht Airport’s mission to facilitate zero-emission flights available to the public. We are opening the door to sustainable air connections between regional airports, collaborating with mobility and aviation partners who share our zero-emission transportation goals.”

This innovative venture represents a significant achievement for the Euregio region, demonstrating the potential for sustainable travel solutions across international borders. The Electrifly project not only highlights the future of electric aviation but also fosters stronger regional connectivity through eco-friendly initiatives.